Omarion, Lalah Hathaway, Kierra Sheard remember Black Wall Street with powerful new song (video)

Omarion made a point of commemorating the 100th anniversary of the race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and connected with Lalah Hathaway and Kierra Sheard for a moving musical tribute and video called “We Will Never Forget.” The song, written and produced by Grammy-winning producer Gregory Curtis Sr., details the tragic event and will be featured in Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street documentary, which premiers tonight on CNN.

The documentary is produced by LeBron James’ Spring Hill Productions and delves deeper into what’s been left out of history books and American classrooms, which have often mislabeled the murders and crimes as a “race riot.”

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre took place over a span of 18 hours from May 31 through June 1, when a White mob attacked residents, homes and businesses in the predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood. The event remains one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history. Hundreds of African Americans were killed and thousands were left homeless. At the time, Greenwood was the wealthiest Black community in the United States. The White mob’s supposed reason for the attack was because a 17-year-old White female accused a 19-year-old Black male of assaulting her.

“I’m so honored to have the featured track in @Kingjames @thespringhillco @cnn Documentary Film Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street airing on the 5/31/21. A major thanks to @gregcurtissr for writing & producing such a powerful song that not only honors our ancestors but also speaks to the racial injustices that we witness daily online and in the news,” Omarion posted on Instagram.

“A major thank you to these Goddesses @lalahhathaway and @kierrasheard wow! Thank you for their amazing contributions on this poignant song whose proceeds will go towards the movement to end systemic racism and racially motivated violence. HEY WORLD 🌎 HEY GOVERNMENT “WE WILL NEVER FORGET,” the former B2K frontman added.

Check out the video for “We Will Never Forget” with Omarion, Lalah Hathaway and Kierra Sheard on the next page as well as the trailer for Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street.