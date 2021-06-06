Vanessa Bryant congratulates daughter Natalia at school graduation (photos)

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, celebrated her eldest daughter’s graduation from her Los Angeles area high school.

The Bryant matriarch is equally pleased that Natalia, 18, will begin classes at the esteemed private institution, University of Southern California, in the fall of 2021.

Vanessa Bryant posted multiple photos, videos and IG stories during and after the high school commencement ceremony.

“Congratulations Natalia! We will ALL be with you every step of the way,” Vanessa wrote in one IG video, as family members cheered in the background.

In another post, Vanessa Bryant showed off the inscription on her daughter’s graduation cap which is a quote from her late father, The Black Mamba: “Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

Bryant explained that daughter Natalia has been her rock and “right-hand woman” for the past 17 months since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, passed away in a helicopter crash outside of L.A. in January 2020.

“On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG,” Vanessa Bryant told People magazine.

Natalia Bryant’s support system has included the likes of close family friends, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his singer-wife Ciara who were on hand to usher her to the next phase in life.