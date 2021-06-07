Tina Knowles-Lawson defends Jay-Z’s love for Beyoncé once again

Tina Knowles-Lawson has been known to defend Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s honor on more than one occasion and recently took to Instagram to discuss people commenting about the rapper always rubbing the singer’s leg when they are out in public.

Many people have claimed that the “Crazy In Love” singer has anxiety issues when in public and that Jay-Z rubs his wife’s leg to keep her calm. Well, apparently that isn’t the case, and Ms. Tina sets the record straight that her daughter doesn’t suffer from anxiety but that the Carters simply don’t mind expressing public displays of affection.

She wrote: “When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them! Me and Richard are always touching even if it’s just our feet! Yeah!! That’s what you do!❤️ For those of you who don’t understand, Try it sometimes it works !! Human Touch is how you stay connected!!❤️ So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her! Lord people!!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it’s not !!! Stop that!!!!! ❤️. BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That’s a beautiful thing . It just happens to be not the case here. ❤️”