Aja Naomi King celebrates post-pregnancy body after welcoming 1st child (photo)

Aja Naomi King has given birth to her first child.

The “How to Get Away with Murder” actress — who revealed in March she and partner Dan King were expecting a baby — offered no details about her baby but shared a series of candid photos on Instagram to show off her postpartum body in “celebration” of the physical feat of pregnancy and birth.

She captioned her post: “No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!

“So in celebration of myself and my body for ‘Doing the Damn Thing’, I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)…Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby! [heart emoji]”

King suggested the pair had welcomed a son into the world.

He shared a photo of himself swaddling the infant along with the caption: “Whoop there he is.”

The 36-year-old star had revealed her pregnancy in March while also sharing details of the “heartbreak” she’d experienced after suffering two miscarriages.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak. This is my beautiful little rainbow baby.

“I’ve been so deeply moved by the women who have openly shared their miscarriages.

“It brought me solace in a time that was incredibly painful to know I wasn’t alone. To understand that this experience is common, horrible but still common. I suffered two miscarriages and even now trying to capture what it felt like in words is simply absurd to me because I will never have language enough for it.”