A$AP Rocky releasing documentary about infamous arrest in Sweden

A$AP Rocky is finally ready for a metaphorical return to his personal hell when he was imprisoned in Sweden for pummeling a pesky fan in 2019.

Rocky’s team created a 105-minute “detour into darkness” documentary titled “Stockholm Syndrome” that will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2021. It delves into what transpired after a fan relentlessly harassed the New York City-born rapper and the rest of his entourage in the streets of Stockholm in July of 2019. The encounter sparked a melee that ultimately ended with Rocky, aka Rakim Mayers, arrested and held behind bars for months. The episode made news around the world.

While Rocky, 32, was holed up in a single cell allegedly under deplorable conditions in a foreign country, distress signals were sent out by his celebrity contemporaries back home, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. They even successfully implored former President Donald Trump to get involved.

Rocky told GQ magazine the tidal wave of support “made me happy while being in there because when you in jail, you feel like nobody cares. You can get lost, and you feel soulless. Like, you feel low, bro.”

While the support for his release from confinement mushroomed globally, Rocky said he stayed prayed up and even dreamed up collaborations he would make happen after he finally got out.

“Honestly, I never thought that things that I imagined while I was in jail would come true,” he said. “And everything that I envisioned in prison came to fruition. ‘Cause I guess I manifested it. And I prayed! I really wanted to bless that situation and move on from it in a positive way. I was praying to stay strong, and God got me through s— like it was nothing!”