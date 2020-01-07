ASAP Rocky changes his tune about Black Lives Matter movement (video)

A$AP Rocky was blasted into oblivion by Black Twitter he made disparaging and profane comments about Ferguson protesters after the murder of Michael Brown in 2014. But now he’s trying to explain back those inflammatory words.

In the old interview with TimeOut’s Eve Barlow, Rocky expressed that he cannot relate to what was happening in Ferguson personally, therefore he never spoke out or rapped about it.

“Why would I feel compelled to rap about Ferguson?” he replied, “I’m not about to say that I was down there throwing rocks at motherf——, getting pepper-sprayed. I’d be lying…I live in f—ing Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate.”

But fans would soon throw those words back in A$AP’s face. It stung the rapper when he was jailed for over a month in a Swedish prison following a fight with tourists in Stockholm in June 2019 and Blacks didn’t support him fully.

In a recent interview with Kerwin Frost, Rocky tried to better explain what he meant by those aforementioned words. He now said he would be appropriating if he were to talk about something he did not experience.

“In those old interviews, I used to say ‘I think it’s inappropriate for me to rap about things I didn’t help with… I felt like when it came to Ferguson, J. Cole went down there and he actually was on the news and he helped. I felt like he deserved to rap about it. So when someone [asked] me that in 2015 I’m like: ‘I just feel, personally, if I’m in SoHo or I’m here I can’t even talk on that’… That’s appropriating. … It’s not sincere. It’s pretentious.”

Listen to the interview in full after the jump: