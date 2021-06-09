Kim Kardashian posts touching birthday tribute to estranged husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has wished her estranged husband Kanye West a happy birthday and declared she will “love” him forever.

The rapper turned 44 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, and the Kardashian and Jenner family have showered the “Famous” hitmaker with love on social media.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West — with whom she has North, 7, and Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — ​in February after seven years of marriage, captioned a throwback snap of them with three of their kids on a private jet: “Happy Birthday

“Love U for Life!”

Happy Birthday

Love U for Life! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YK5mbZyAqD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2021

Her sister Khloé also took to her Instagram to post a sweet message to her “brother for life.”

Alongside a holiday snap of Khloé, Tristan Thompson, Kanye and Kim, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!”

Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EuwJ84pQZj — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2021

Momager Kris Jenner shared a snap of her and the hip-hop star on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Happy Birthday #kanyewest !!”

The birthday tributes come a day after Kim shared a new family portrait — without Kanye.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted the professional black and white photograph from her shoot with her four kids on Instagram.

Kim can be seen cradling son Psalm as a newborn, with North and Chicago to her left and Saint, 5, to her right.

The mother of four captioned the post: “Baby Love.”

Although they are divorcing, Kim and the “Heartless” rapper are still said to be “getting along” with each other.

During a recent episode of the family’s E! series, Kim broke down in tears and admitted she feels like a “failure” while opening up about their split.

In a clip filmed last year, the Skims founder hinted that the reason for divorcing the “Famous” rapper was because he “deserves” a wife who can travel from state to state with him.

Speaking to her sisters, she said: “I honestly can’t do this anymore.

“Why am I still in this, like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Kim also admitted she feels like a “failure” and a “loser” because this marks her third divorce after previous marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

She added: “I feel like a f—ing failure, that it’s like, a third f—ing marriage. I feel like a f—ing loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”