Rapper Wisdom charged in Miami shooting

A shooting occurred outside the upscale Miami Beach restaurant Prime 112 during Memorial Day weekend involving rapper Wisdom Awute.

Awute, who is signed under the DaBaby’s label, Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, has been arrested for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to multiple sources.

Police stated Wisdom was a part of a group of males who got in an argument with the victims outside a Miami restaurant. The victims tried to run, but the rapper allegedly fired at least one shot, striking one of the victims in the leg.

Another man, Christopher Urena, was also arrested on a series of charges, including attempted murder. Cops say Urena was seen shooting one of the victims in the back … That man is still hospitalized in critical condition and said to be paralyzed.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting the shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday along the popular strip of Art Deco hotels and restaurants.

Urena reportedly jumped into a Chrysler 300 that wasn’t his and fled the scene before being stopped by officers. He claimed he was just moving the car because it was blocking the valet area in front of Prime 112, authorities said.

Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was also arrested and detained for questioning after a double shooting late Monday night but was later released. The rapper’s attorney stated that “Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him.”

Detectives are currently following leads in the shooting, and though several people were initially detained, no other arrests have been made.

UPDATE: MBPD has several possible subjects detained. pic.twitter.com/caXfYIqAyE — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 1, 2021

Awute and Urena made their first court appearances Wednesday, May 2, 2021, where they were both ordered to be held without bond.

Residents and tourists in the area expressed shock about Monday night’s incident. Noah Wilson, who lives nearby and shot cellphone video of the scene, says he also thought the gunfire was fireworks at first.

Miami police are still investigating this case and looking for any leads from people who were at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.