Kanye West’s birthday outing with model fuels dating rumors

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have fueled speculation they are dating.

The 44-year-old rapper — whose estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage — and the 35-year-old model were spotted on a walk in the French region of Provence on his birthday on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

According to DailyMail.com, the pair stayed at luxury boutique hotel Villa La Coste, where they are said to have arrived on Sunday, June 6, before departing on Wednesday, June 9.

But other sources have claimed West and Shayk — who has 4-year-old daughter Lea with her ex Bradley Cooper — are not officially “dating,” and it’s unclear if they stayed at the hotel together.

A source told People: “She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted.

“They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides.”

The pair are also said to have spent time together in New York City before heading to France.

The source added: “They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy.

“He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian was said to have “completely moved on” from Kanye, but still “has love” for the star.

The 40-year-old star also wished Kanye a happy 44th birthday this week, in which she declared she will “love” him forever.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star — who has kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 with Kanye — captioned a throwback snap of them with three of their kids on a private jet: “Happy Birthday

“Love U for Life!”

In 2010, Irina played an angel in Kanye’s “Power” music video, and she has previously modeled for Yeezy.