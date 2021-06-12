Pharrell and Chanel partner for entrepreneurial mentorship program

Pharrell Williams was already an ambassador for the fashion brand Chanel, but now he’s partnered with the clothing powerhouse to launch Black Ambition. Black Ambition is a non-profit initiative working to create opportunities and close the wealth gap through investing capital and resources in startups founded by Black and Latinx entrepreneurs.

The two-part initiative kicked off on Friday, June 11 with a panel called “Women Who Lead” that featured Tracee Ellis Ross, Medley co-founder Edith Cooper, Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede and Imaginary Ventures co-founder Natalie Massenet. The discussion was live-streamed on June 11 exclusively for Black Ambition semifinalists and network members. Moderated by Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief, the chat covered topics like resilience and determination, mentorship, building culture and community, and the importance of clarity of vision, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In support of Black Ambition, Chanel also launched a mentorship program focusing on nurturing emerging talent through access to knowledge and opportunities from industry-leading experts. The second part of the series will include a series of interactive mentorship workshops available to the Black Ambition prize finalists, focused on addressing critical capacity needs by leveraging the expertise of Chanel’s leadership community, as well as the house’s network of experts. Workshops will help prospective entrepreneurs understand what’s needed to launch and sustain a brand.

“I am incredibly honored by Chanel’s support of Black Ambition. Mentorship is a cornerstone of Black Ambition’s mission and it’s vital to the success of the next generation of Black and Latinx entrepreneurs. To honor their commitment to investing in human potential and advancing greater representation and culture in society Chanel has put together an amazing panel of women to talk about leadership through a woman’s lens,” commented Skateboard P in a video statement.

Check out Pharrell discussing this latest non-profit venture as well as a clip from the “Women Who Lead” discussion on the following page.