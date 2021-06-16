Lena Waithe announces new label Hillman Grad Records

Lena Waithe has made her way into the music development scene and is starting her own label Hillman Grad Records. The Emmy-winning screenwriter, and proud LGBTQ activist’s new label is an offshoot of her production company and is a joint venture with Def Jam.

Waithe is launching her own record company in hopes to bring back the “old atmosphere and nostalgia” that music lacks today.

In a interview with Rollingstone, in “The Future of Music” issue, Lena Waithe talked about her new record company venture and the importance of music in her life and how it plays a key role in her film and TV projects today.

Although no artist signings were announced as part of the public launch Wednesday, Lena is looking forward to signing new talent. Lil Nas X, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, HER and Miguel are some of the types of artists she hopes to sign because of their storytelling and continuous development.

“At Hillman Grad Productions we believe in identifying and amplifying new talent,” Waithe told Rolling Stone, “and we want to continue to do that in the music industry. Jeff Harleston (Def Jam’s CEO) and his phenomenal team at Def Jam have given us their trust and their resources to help develop artists that not only have potential, but staying power. We look forward to the journey ahead.”

Waithe wants to bring the aesthetics and bold images of artists back into today’s music scene. She cites Erykah Baydu, Brandy, and Prince as those among her early idols, so she knows exactly what sound she’s looking for.

“I don’t want to do the typical thing,” she says. “We are not going to come out with 10 albums a year. It’s about finding really interesting artists who have a real drive and sense of wanting to figure out who they are over time. We really want artists that can grow. Yes, it includes albums and singles, but to me it’s about personality and moments.”

As a newcomer to the music business, Waithe will work with artists to develop their film and aesthetic strategies.