Ex-WNBA star is among top candidates for NBA head coaching job

New Orleans publications and TV stations are reporting that former WNBA star and current Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon is under serious consideration for promotion to the head coaching position.

If Weatherspoon is elevated to head coach, she would make history as the first female to be appointed to such a position in any male professional sport.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the Pelicans fired head coach Stan Van Gundy after just one season. The team finished with an underachieving record of 31-41 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. This marks the third straight season the team did not make the postseason, NOLA.com reported.

Weatherspoon is seen as a modern-day pioneer who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. She won the national championship at Louisiana Tech and went on to compile an enviable career overseas and the WNBA. Before arriving in the Crescent City, Weatherspoon also coached her alma mater to a 99-71 overall record from 2008-2014, WSDU.com states.

Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, is also said to be high on the list to replace VAn Gundy. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Jason Lee is also being looked at, WDSU.com reports.