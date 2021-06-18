Will Smith set to host comedy special on Netflix

Will Smith set to host and star in a variety-packed comedy special on Netflix, according to a post from the streaming giant.

This will be the first-ever comedy special in the entertainer’s career. Will Smith will not only host the comedy special, but he will also have a hand in executive producing as well.

The one-hour special will include surprise celebrity guests, fresh comedic sketches, huge musical performances, and more. The comedy special will launch globally on Netflix later this year.

Smith has made many children and families laugh over decades through rap music, comedic characters, action movies, and serious heartwarming roles. Beyond his work on screen and behind the camera, Smith still has used social media to create entertaining digital content of his day-to-day dealings.

The project will be produced by Westbrook Studios, which is owned by the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The studio’s Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, and Sahara Bushue will also serve as executive producers for the special.

Smith continues to make fans laugh with his Instagram shenanigans. Recently, the Philly native went viral for showing off his body after putting on a few pounds during the COVID-19 quarantine, while documenting his new fitness journey.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote in his Instagram caption. In the video, Smith stands posed as the Pussycat Dolls’ 2005 hit “Don’t Ya” plays in the background.