Big Boi lists the Dungeon Family’s iconic home on Airbnb

Big Boi of the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast has partnered with Airbnb for Black Music Month and is offering the home he and his Dungeon Family cohorts recorded their first albums in up for listing. The Atlanta home is being listed for $25 a night on select dates this June and July.

Big Boi bought the home, which he and his crew dubbed “The Dungeon,” two years ago and will also personally host three overnight stays at the residence on June 29, July 1, and July 3. The lucky guests will only be charged $25 a night to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s 1996 album ATLiens.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with the Dungeon Family in this house. We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs,” explained Big Boi in a post on Airbnb’s official website.

The guest will also have access to the state-of-the-art Dungeon basement studio, where they can record with Yamaha audio equipment. The home also is adorned with a few Outkast awards and platinum plaques.

“It’s definitely up to Airbnb standards, but I wanted to keep the integrity of the house and at the same time put a twist to it and update it a [litte] bit. And as you can see from the wallpaper to all the little details, they did a great job. I call it Holy land downstairs where the ‘Dungeon’ is. That’s where our first albums were created and written and with the whole vibe, you can get chills still going down there still. This is where we wrote and [worked with] Organized Noize and produced all the music that we started with from Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik to Goodie MOB’s “Cell Therapy,” Big Boi commented on Instagram.

The Dungeon will be available for bookings starting June 25 at www.airbnb.com.