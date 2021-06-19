Cordae launches HBCU scholarships with Disney and ESPN’s ‘The Undefeated’

Rapper Cordae has teamed up with Disney Dreamers Academy and ESPN’s The Undefeated to provide scholarships for underprivileged kids who choose to attend historically Black colleges and universities. Cordae isn’t just a critically acclaimed, hit-making young artist, he’s also an outspoken activist and advocate for social change in America and the world.

The partnership was formed Cordae was approached to be part of the Liberated EP, which set to be released June 18 in honor of Juneteenth. Cordae appears on the track “What’s Life” with Common. As part of his commitment to giving back to the community, he will donate proceeds from the track to funding scholarships for HBCU students. The Undefeated and Disney Dreamers Academy matched his donations.

Disney Dreamers Academy and ESPN’s Undefeated share a similar passion with the hip-hop artist, which is to positively impact young people and assist them in realizing their dreams of higher education.

“So many people need the money more than I do,” Cordae explained in a press release. “I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others. It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future. Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I’ll die a happy man.”

Cordae will sit down with anchor Stephen A. Smith on “Stephen A’s World” which airs on ESPN+. In celebration of the newly signed federal holiday, Juneteeth, the rapper will perform “What’s Life” and present an award at ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Awards.