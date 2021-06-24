Kindred the Family Soul’s ‘Auntie & Unc’ is the R&B album of the summer

Kindred the Family Soul has produced a smash summer album for anyone who is looking to have love sprinkled from their speakers into their spirit and soul. Their new release Auntie & Unc, is a combination of love and Black positive imagery. These eight tracks showcase memorable moments experienced in the Black family, as everyone clings to their favorite Auntie & Unc.

The good vibes of Auntie & Unc offers a tranquil escape that many could use during this global pandemic. When you listen to each track, you are channeling the ideology of Black soul power music and style makers like Curtis Mayfield. This album allows you to feel the legendary sounds of Motown and the soulful sounds of Philly. Each of these is evident as you enjoy this album.

Kindred the Family Soul covers you in a blanket of love with the track “Black Love Story.” The song is a beautiful affirmation between a Black man and a Black woman. It is an example of a love language that shows they understand Black love. It is a beautifully orchestrated duet that makes each of us hope to experience that type of love.

“Rejoice, Renew, Repair” and “No More” address the trauma and struggle that Black families face today and the resilience of our people. In “Made It” they tell a story of the effort and struggle it takes to continue to love one another — despite it all…they made it!

Smashing all barriers of love, Kindred the Family Soul has created a playlist of conversations we would love to have with our lovers.

We all need to bottle this love up and share it with our friends. This duo has shared a lovely gift of love. Be sure to support Kindred the Family Soul and have your personal experience with Auntie and Unc.