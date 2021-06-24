Sharon Stone says Viola Davis as great as Meryl Streep, and Twitter agrees

Veteran actress Sharon Stone bucked back at a reporter who asked her what it’s like to star in a film with Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, arguing that Viola Davis and others are just as good.

Stone, 63, who’s best known for her starring roles in classics like Basic Instinct, Total Recall and Casino, felt insulted that when Zoomer reporter Johanna Schneller suggested that it must have been such a pleasure to be on the same set as the three-time Academy Award winner. Streep, 72, is widely considered America’s best actor, male or female.

“‘So when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep,'” Stone began, repeating the interviewer, according to People magazine. “I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Or we finally got to work together.

With a trace of exasperation in her voice, Stone openly wondered if Streep likes having other actresses constantly asked if they love the opportunity to work with her.

“I think Meryl is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, quite frankly, there are other actresses equally as talented as Meryl Streep. The whole Meryl Streep iconography is part of what Hollywood does to women.”

Stone then rattled off the names of a number of actresses she feels are comparable to Streep, beginning with the Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning actress Davis.

“Viola Davis is every bit the actress Meryl Streep is. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for f—-‘s sake. But you say Meryl and everybody falls on the floor,” she said.

Stone took some heat for her response and hopped onto Twitter to further explain what she meant.

To be clear; Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actors of all times. Just not to the exclusion of others.

Sharon Stone — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) June 23, 2021

What I actually spoke about yesterday was SINGLE PARENT ADOPTION RIGHTS IN ITALY. The Meryl story is just a political distraction from reality.

🙏🏻💪🏻🙏🏻💥🤍

Thx for your understanding of media. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) June 23, 2021

While some labeled Stone a jealous and embittered woman, many others agreed with her assessment that there are a number of actresses like Davis who can dominate the screen as well as Streep.

Speaking #Truth2Power should not be controversial But folks would rather guilt you into staying quiet I say screw that! #SpeakUp #SharonStone #ViolaDavis https://t.co/yh7BAxonfm — Pamela Denise Price (@PricelessVessel) June 23, 2021

Are we just going overlook how great of an actress #AngelaBassett is hasn’t she been overlooked for far too long #MerylStreep #ViolaDavis #SharonStone pic.twitter.com/LYcdDB9Fxd — Derredge Ent. (@RnbowConnection) June 23, 2021

And there’s more.