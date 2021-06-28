Young M.A checks into rehab

The new generation of hip-hop doesn’t have a problem getting high and experimenting with various drugs as evidenced by the range of content. From drinking lean to popping pills, the addiction era is blasting through the radio with tracks like Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” to Future’s Dirty Sprite mixtape, which played a huge role in fathering the trend.

Now the repercussions of these actions are starting to show with accidental overdoses by rappers like Juice WRLD and Mac Miller. Hoping not to be the next casualty, New York rapper Young M.A hit up Twitter and announced that she was checking herself into rehab but didn’t reveal her vices.

“Bouta lose this addiction…omw to rehab,” the “OOOUUU” rapper posted. “Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you.”

In 2019, Young M.A denied any drug use during an Instagram Live and chastised her critics for saying anything to the contrary.

“Yo, y’all be sayin’ some crazy s—. Don’t say no s— like that on my Live, bro. Talkin’ ’bout sniffing coke off- what is this? Somebody said, ‘Sniffin’ glue- sniff coke off your strap.’ Y’all crazy, bro? For real? Like, come on son. Don’t talk like that, bro, on my Live, man. I don’t got people like that. You know what I’m sayin’? That coke s—? I don’t do that. I don’t pop no pills, I don’t sniff no coke, nothing, bro. The most I do- I drink and smoke some weed. Y’all n—-s wildin’ with that s—. That s— ain’t even cute. For real,” Young M.A explained during her IG Live.

“I need my supporters to understand that, bro. I don’t rock with that,” she added. “That poppin’ perc, poppin’ mollies, poppin’ xans and s— like that? That s— ain’t cute, bro. I don’t do that!”

Hopefully, Young M.A gets the help she needs to get the monkey off her back.