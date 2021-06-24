Moneybagg Yo set to rock special HBCU edition of Pandora Playback

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo is living up his monstrous hit single “Time Today” and will stop by Pandora today to rock out with the streaming giant. Moneybagg Yo will be a guest on the Black Music Month Pandora Playback virtual session happening on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The in-depth conversation in Atlanta will be hosted by J1, director of hip-hop for Pandora, who will also give a cultural report on the state of music during the program.

The “Wockesha” rapper is signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and will discuss the writing and recording of his fourth album, A Gangsta’s Pain, which also marked his first debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 last month. The star-studded album features Pharrell Williams, Jhené Aiko, Lil Durk, Future and Polo G.

Moneybagg Yo is also expected to discuss the impact Memphis has had on hip-hop over the years from the likes of Three 6 Mafia, 8 Ball & MJG, as well as his addition to the city’s musical legacy.

Moneybagg Yo is also expected to turn his performance up a notch as this episode is part of the HBCU Edition of the series. The special edition of Black Music Month Pandora Playback will also feature a celebration of the music and culture of historically Black colleges and universities with an exclusive performance of Moneybagg Yo’s hit “Said Sum” by the Jackson State University Marching Band – The Sonic Boom of the South.

HBCU students from the Atlanta area also will be a part of this Black Music Month Playback episode and will discuss in candid interviews the role that music has played in their lives throughout their college years and the music they feel soundtracks their HBCU experiences.

You can check out the performances and interviews at tinyurl.com/854x7swp.