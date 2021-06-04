Yo Gotti celebrates new deal by dropping a banger with DaBaby (video)

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is having a great year so far as his artist Moneybagg Yo had his first number one release ever in April with A Gangsta’s Pain. The CMG rapper and label head is smiling even brighter as he just announced on Instagram that he partnered his Collective Music Group (CMG) with Interscope Records. The “Rake It Up” rapper’s label was previously partnered with Sony/Epic and concluded his deal with the label last year following the release of his tenth studio album Untrapped.

Yo Gotti made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of himself looking to the sky and pointing up. “Teams Win Championships, Unity Creates Value, Determination turn into POWER ! New Deal, New Money, New Opportunities ! New Home For #CMGRecords The Brand Dat Build Brands 💎💎💎💎 S/o @interscope 🤞🏾,” the “Down in the DM” hit creator wrote.

Gotti’s roster of talent includes Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and the before mentioned Moneybagg Yo. 42 Dugg is also signed to DaBaby’s 4PF label through a joint venture with Yo Gotti. Da Baby’s label has a partnership with Interscope as well which made the business dealing go rather smooth.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success. We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion,” Gotti in a statement to Billboard.

To coincide with the new deal, Yo Gotti also released his new single “Drop,” which features the North Carolina chart-topper DaBaby. Check out the new heat on the following page which will surely have the clubs rocking and bouncing.