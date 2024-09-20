GloRilla stands at the forefront of the next generation of rappers, wielding immense influence and commanding attention with unstoppable force. Glo skyrocketed to stardom with her track “F.N.F,” which blazed its way to the top 50 on the Billboard charts. This resulted in GloRilla catching the attention of rapper Yo Gotti and securing a record deal with his label, Collective Music Group. Ehhthang Ehhthang was Glo’s debut mixtape, featuring hits like “Yeah Glo” and “Wanna Be.” She also collaborated with other female rap superstars like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to release some amazing hits.

Glo was the opening act for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer tour, which ended in June. She has also performed at several award shows and received the key to the city of Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month. On Sept. 19, GloRilla used Instagram to announce the release of her highly anticipated debut album. She asked her followers to send the announcement of her debut album to all her biggest fans, whom she calls her “Gloridaz.” Fans were excited; some were even shocked to learn this was her debut album. Glorious is set to be released on Oct. 11.