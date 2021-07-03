How Nicky and Paris Hilton helped Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans and his brother Shawn Wayans hit box office gold in 2004 with their blockbuster smash White Chicks in which they took on the characters of disgraced FBI agents who go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping. Directed by their brother Keenen Ivory Wayans, the film grossed over $113 million and helped solidify the two as bankable stars.

Marlon Wayans posted a photo this week on Instagram of him and Paris Hilton when they both were celebrity attendees participating in Tubi’s special “Nostalgia” event on June 30, which featured popular ’90s and ’00s TV stars like Marlon and Paris, as well as Joey Lawrence, Fran Drescher and Lacey Chabert. The funnyman shared that Paris and Nicky Hilton were the inspiration behind the hit film and saluted the Hollywood socialites and hotel heiresses.

“The original ‘white chick’ and I… funny story one day my brother @therealdjsw1 calls me at 3 am saying ‘Marlon we should play white chicks’… I replied ‘n****, you high?’ The next day he showed me a magazine with @parishilton and her sister on the cover and said we should play girls like this. I immediately got it. They were so big and [were] the gateway to pop culture send-up. We did that film in good spirits to celebrate a special time in all of our lives. So thank you Paris and Nikki for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 ‘let’s go shopping,'” Wayans posted on IG.

A possible White Chick 2 could be in the works, but it hasn’t been finalized as Wayans revealed when he appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in October 2020.

“We’re working toward it. I’ll let you know when it happens. But we’re moving slowly toward it … I like doing movies where I’m a Black man. It’s a lot less makeup,” he said at the time.

Wayans will next star in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect which also stars Jennifer Hudson and will be released in theatres on Aug. 13, 2021. Wayans will portray one of Franklin’s ex-husbands, Ted White.