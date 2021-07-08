Laticia Holbert is changing lives through the ComEd CONSTRUCT program

 Skip to content

In her role as workforce development manager for ComEd, Laticia Holbert’s main goals are to remove barriers to decrease unemployment and underemployment, and ensure a highly skilled, diverse workforce for the rapidly transforming industry and region the company serves.

Candidates for the 2021 CONSTRUCT program should be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED equivalent and a valid driver’s license, and able to pass a background check and admission interview. Applications will be available at ComEd.com/CareerTraining.

CONSTRUCT also added new programming in 2021, including: Introduction in estimating, Intro into project management and a capstone project where agencies showcased students’ experience.

For more information or questions about the CONSTRUCT program, contact [email protected].

 

