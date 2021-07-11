Tabitha Brown’s McCormick spice sells out (video)

Actress Tabitha Brown is known for sharing her vegan recipes through social media and spicing up her dishes and has now partnered with McCormick to release her own seasoning blend called McCormick Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning. “The Chi” actress was hands-on in developing the blend of spices alongside McCormick’s flavor scientists.

Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning includes garlic, along with traditional Caribbean herbs and spices — ginger, thyme, turmeric and allspice — plus mango and pineapple powders. It hit the market as a two-pack selling for $14.95 at mccormick.com on July 8 and has already sold out.

“Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity. I always say, ‘Have a good day and if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.’ This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen. You can use the Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning on any dishes you have planned this summer, whether it’s for heading out to a BBQ or cooking at home because that’s your business,” Brown told Black Enterprise.

Brown will also serve as a spokeswoman for McCormick, incorporating the brand’s portfolio of spices, herbs, seasonings, and condiments throughout her cooking content, while sharing recipes, tips, and tricks.

“Family!!!!! Y’all did it!!!!! SOLD OUT in 39 minutes. Thank y’all so much for your support!! OOHH GOD I THANK YOU. I am overwhelmed by the response to #SunshineSeasoning!!!. 🌞 Unfortunately, it is all sold out, but we’re working to blend another batch! Stay tuned for updates this Fall,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

The actress will also be releasing three new vegan recipes as part of her partnership with McCormick. The dishes will include shiitake mushroom-based vegan chicken stir fry Sunshine Shick’n, a Chicky Farro Bowl with roasted chickpeas and maple-roasted sweet potato wedges.

