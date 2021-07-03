Tabitha Brown retires her husband and checks Wendy Williams in the process

Wendy Williams may have had trouble in her love life and marriage, but actress Tabitha Brown recently told the gossip queen to keep her hurt to herself and stay out of her relationship.

Brown announced this week on Instagram that she retired her husband Chance Brown after he took a chance on her acting dream and provided the family with a stable income until her career took off. Brown stated in the video that her family moved to Los Angeles in 2004 with approximately $8,000 saved up to pursue her acting career and her husband stayed in there with her long after their five-year agreement.

“A 15-year dream has finally come true!! I’m retiring my husband!!! I told him, I said ‘OK, bae, if you do this job, if you take on this journey in this career, give me five years,” “The Chi” actress revealed.

Williams discussed Brown’s decision during her “Hot Topics” segment on her show and compared her cheating ex-husband Kevin Hunter to Chance. Brown politely checked Williams on Instagram and told the talk show host that her husband carried the load because he believed in her dreams.

“Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I’m so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I’ve been with my husband. Broke for a very long time together. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together. I did every year with him in the LAPD and he did every year with me [dealing] with rejection and no’s in this entertainment industry,” explained Brown.

“However, God has blessed me … I’ve been praying on this for a very long time and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It’s also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That’s how it remains successful, we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He’s first,” she continued.

