Wendy Williams opens up about her ex-husband’s decades of affairs

Wendy Williams is finally speaking out with more details about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s decades of affairs. While it is no secret that Hunter and his mistress of more than 15 years welcomed their first child last year, now Williams is revealing that the woman is far from the first he has impregnated.

On Monday, Jan. 25, Williams appeared on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show where she opened up about her past life with Hunter. According to Williams, success, and fame ultimately changed him.

“Kevin became an a– for lack of a better word,” Williams said, adding, “The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became.”

As Hunter’s wealth and credit portfolio began to expand, Williams claims he began funding his adulterous lifestyle with Hudson. Williams added, “He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs.”

However, the “Wendy Williams Show” host reached her breaking point when it was reported that his long-time mistress, Sharina Hudson, was having his baby.

Williams went on to discuss that years-long affair. The daytime talk show host claims Hudson is just “one who kept his baby,” which suggests she was not the only woman he had an extramarital affair with. Williams said, “This girl, wasn’t the only one. She just happens to be the one who kept his baby.”

Williams and Hunter were married 21 years at the time they divorced. They have one son together.