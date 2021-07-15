NFL’s Dwayne Haskins suffers ‘substantial’ injuries in domestic violence case

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was reportedly injured substantially by his wife during a domestic dispute in Las Vegas that ended in her arrest in the early morning hours of July 3, 2021.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins has been arrested and charged with felony battery and domestic violence for allegedly punching the Pittsburgh Steelers QB in the mouth so forcefully that she knocked out at least one tooth. He also suffered a split lip and reports state that the injuries are substantial enough to require a major dental procedure.

The couple, which was just married in March, was in Sin City with friends to renew their vows. According to the police report obtained by ESPN, an argument erupted in their hotel room at approximately 2:30 a.m. It quickly degenerated when Gondrezick-Haskins reportedly punched her husband in the mouth.

Someone from the hotel room alerted authorities of the situation, ESPN states.

Dewayne Haskins told police that he remembers the argument but does not recall being punched. The cops’ report states the injuries are “substantial in nature” and “would most certainly require dental work to repair his teeth,” according to ESPN and TMZ.

Police recovered a piece of a tooth from the hotel room and found some blood. Haskins was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Haskins’ current team, the Steelers, declined to comment except to say they are aware of the matter.

Haskins has had a tumultuous start to his young NFL career. He broke multiple Ohio State and Big Ten records en route to becoming a first-round pick for the Washington Football Team in 2019. After a disastrous tenure in the nation’s capital, he was traded to the Steelers in the 2021 offseason where he is expected to back up future Hall of Famer Ben Rothlisberger.