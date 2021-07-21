LeBron James’ media company blasts the Olympic Committee

LeBron James is nearly as famous for his many public pronouncements advocating for racial justice as he is as a pro basketball player, which often rankles the sensibilities of many conservative Americans.

King James, 36, is undoubtedly vexing the international community because he blasted the International Olympic Committee for banishing all sociopolitical stances and expressions during the Tokyo Olympics.

Uninterrupted, the media company founded by LBJ and his longtime business partner Maverick Carter, released a string of tweets regarding the “silencing” of the athletes who may want to shine a light on injustices in their home countries.

“Rule 50 is a rule in the Olympic Charter that bans any kind of demonstration and prohibits any opinionated political, religious or racial propaganda at the Olympic site in 2021,” the statement begins. Below is the tweet, followed by a blow-up version of all four squares:

Here’s what you need to know about #Rule50 and how Olympians around the world are being silenced before the #TokyoOlympics start 🗣👉 pic.twitter.com/bMPikWnF4x — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 20, 2021

James also posted the following tweet regarding the fight for civil and human rights dating back to 1968 when track stars John Carlos and Tommy Smith famously raised black-gloved fists during the Mexico Olympics.

The IOC has admonished athletes against political expressions at official ceremonies, during the competition, and in the Olympic Village, Fox News reports. However, the IOC will allow individuals and teams to express themselves during their introduction and at press conferences after the competition has been completed.

With that in mind, the British women’s soccer team is reportedly going to kneel before their game against Chile as a symbolic gesture to promote racial justice.