Kevin Hart explains why he turned down a trip to space

Billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos made history last week as they used their massive fortunes to take a trip to space. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart discussed their space travels on his Sirius XM show Straight From The Hart and revealed that he had to chance to fly to space as well.

“I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity’s experience. They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it. It was like thirty, forty-five days of spending time with a team, and then you’re looking at a sixty to ninety-minute trip,” the Jumanji star explained.

Hart also stated that his family was his primary concern and he didn’t want to risk his life and leave them emotionally destroyed in the process.

“I said, ‘I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn’t. What’s the record of success versus non-success?’ And that’s my reason. That number is too close. It’s not a crazy upside-down number one way or the other. It’s too f—— close, and that’s that for me,” Hart explained.

However, the Ride Along actor didn’t rule out being considered for a future trip, but it would have to be in his later years because he has a lot more of life to experience.

“Now, if I’m on the other side of life — if I’m sixty, sixty-five — my kids are a certain age, I’ve seen all the flowers blossom, and I’d have lived life, [then] that’s something that you punctuate it with. At this point, when you’ve got these little ones — nah, I can’t f—around with space at this point,” he also added.