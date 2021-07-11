Nick Cannon gives Kevin Hart a birthday gift he’ll never forget (video)

Kevin Hart turned 42 on July 6 and his friend Nick Cannon sent the comedian a gift he’ll never forget. The “Wild ‘N Out” boss took practical joking to new heights when he sent Hart a llama for a belated birthday gift on Friday, July 9. Cannon even sent a messenger to read a note to Hart in the hilarious gag.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday,” read one of the handlers of the animal.

The Fatherhood star shared his new pet on Instagram and called Cannon a child for the prank.

“Nick Cannon sent a llama to my house for my birthday. This is the most childish s— I’ve ever seen in my life. This is extremely childish, and I don’t understand his point,” Hart hysterically laughed.

Hart also warned Cannon that he better beware when his birthday comes on Oct. 8.

“Nick Cannon, you have outdone yourself this time, buddy. Birthday war pranks are on, and I swear to God you have no idea what you’re in store for. I’m gonna send a f——g orangutang [sic] to you!”

Hart then posted a video of himself walking the llama and hoping it didn’t spit.

“@nickcannon has to be one of the biggest a—-holes on the planet ….this jackass sent a Lama to my house for my B-Day Love u man. My brother for life,” Hart posted on IG.

Check out Hart playing with his birthday gift below, whom he christened Lucky.