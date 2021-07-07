Kevin Hart loving life as he celebrates 42nd birthday (photos)

Kevin Hart started drinking at 10 a.m. as he celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram as he enjoyed his latest birthday, revealing he was happy to throw caution to the wind on the landmark occasion.

Alongside a photo of himself with a drink in hand, Kevin wrote: “Drinking at 10am…. F— it….it’s my Birthday Day B—–s…..I love life and I’m thankful for every single moment that I get to live it!!!!! Live love & laugh!!!! 42 never looked and felt so good!!!!! #ComedicRockStarS—”

In another snap, Hart is seen diving into a pool of water.

He captioned the eye-catching image: “Momma said “Fly like a bird son” so that’s what I’m gone do…. Happy B Day to me damn it [dancing emojis] #LiveLoveLaugh”

The comedy star previously admitted he “couldn’t be happier” with his life.

Hart — who is one of the world’s best-paid movie stars – wrote on Instagram: “Turning the big 42 tomorrow and I couldn’t be happier. Life is a roller coaster….this s— will take you up & down but in the end we will all have a story to tell. Live ya life for you….Live Love & Laugh!!!! I love y’all #ComedicRockStarS—”

Meanwhile, Hart revealed earlier this month that he’s teaching his 16-year-old daughter how to drive.

The film star confirmed via Instagram that he’s helping his daughter Heaven to learn to drive, posting a selfie of himself in the passenger seat and Heaven behind the wheel of a car.

Hart — who also has Hendrix, 13, Kenzo, 3, and Kaori, 9 months — captioned the image: “My little girl is growing up…. #Harts”

Hart’s post prompted replies from some of his showbiz pals, including rap star Nelly.

The “Ride wit Me” hitmaker quipped: “All downhill from here champ… [laughing and muscle-flexing emojis]”