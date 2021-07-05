Bill Cosby could return to stand-up comedy, but would you buy a ticket?

Just a few days after his release from prison, Bill Cosby may be considering a return to stand-up comedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, told reporters Thursday, July 1, that Cosby has been “been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners” and “is just excited the way the world is welcoming him back.”

The thought of a comedy tour comes just days after 83-year-old Cosby was released from prison after serving more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges.

On Wednesday, June 30, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction, deciding that a “non-prosecution agreement” the actor struck with a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

Many people from the trial like Gloria Allred, the attorney who represented 33 women who spoke out against the comedian and accused him of rape and sexual assault, called the court’s decision to overturn his conviction “devastating.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents some of Cosby’s accusers, warned the comedian could face new defamation lawsuits should he embark on a tour where he claims vindication and casts his accusers in a negative light.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Constand, who was working for Temple University’s women’s basketball team at the time of the 2004 assault. The three resulting charges for which Cosby was later found guilty were handed down in late 2015. Cosby ultimately was charged mere days before the statute of limitations ran out, with excerpts from a civil case deposition being used against the disgraced comedian during the trial.