T.I. and Tiny’s reality show put on hold after sexual assault allegations

The sexual abuse allegations against T.I. and Tiny have now caused a halt to the couple’s VH1 reality series, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle,” which has suspended production.

MTV issued a statement addressing the serious matter, “We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”

As previously reported, Glam University CEO Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of the couple, claimed the rapper put a gun to her head and that the couple committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against young women over the years. All of the allegations have been vehemently denied by T.I. and Tiny.

According to Deadline, the season four premiere has also been put on hold and the decision to pause the show was a mutual agreement between the Atlanta power couple and MTV. The fourth season was to chronicle how the Harris family dealt with the pandemic while they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary as well as their many business endeavors.

