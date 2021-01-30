T.I. and Tiny deny sexual abuse allegations (video)

T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are vehemently denying all allegations brought by Sabrina Peterson claiming the rapper put a gun to her head and that the couple committed multiple acts of sexual abuse against young women over the years.

Peterson also released several DMs from alleged victims who claimed they were “pressured for sex” and were pressured to take hallucinogenic drugs during the encounters. Not taking the accusations lightly, T.I. and Tiny released the following statement to the press:

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously.”

T.I. went on Instagram to address the issue even further, claiming the attacks were based on greed. “So as y’all could probably guess or imagine, it’s been extremely difficult for me to remain quiet in light of all the things that have transpired and all of the egregious allegations that have been tossed around about me and my wife. But it’s a reason for that, and I don’t mind sharing it. You see, if a person does not have any right to criminally or civilly have you in court, the best thing they can do is get you for defamation – a defamation suit,” the King of The South explained,

The “Rubberband Man” then spoke on the cancel culture we live in and people jumping to conclusions without the facts. Despite his current predicament, he also stressed the importance of still believing women when allegations like this emerge. “Unfortunately right now, it doesn’t matter as much what they can prove you did,” T.I. said in a video.

“It matters what you can prove you didn’t [do]. And that’s just an unfortunate place that our society has made it to. But I wanna be clear about one thing – women who have been victimized deserve to be heard. Black women in particular should be supported, protected, defended and uplifted. However, evil has no gender! … I would never treat a woman the way I treat a threat. That has to be distinguished.”

As T.I. faces the fire once again, watch the video on the next page as he defends the honor of both him and his wife.