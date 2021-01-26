T.I. slams Atlanta mayoral candidate Felicia Moore

The Atlanta mayoral race will be held in November and Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore has filed legal documents with the state to start raising campaign funds in her first steps towards running against incumbent mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Despite Moore’s petition, she’s going to have hard road ahead of her because a few pillars in the city’s music industry are not feeling her.

Moore pinched a nerve in 2017 when she was a District 9 City Council member and tried to pass a restriction that would have required recording studios in Atlanta to have a special permit and be located at least 300 feet from residential neighborhoods. She was the only one who voted for the restrictions as well.

T.I. let Moore know how he felt about her plans on Instagram, posting, “Excuse me Mrs @feliciamooreatl but …Our Culture Runs This Town Ma’am‼ These studios (& the creatives that work in em) have laid foundation & paved ways to create opportunities for this city like nothing else could. Yeah we might get loud, no we not perfect, but we’ve contributed to this city’s culture & economic growth, consistently…for decades!!!” Our contributions to the communities here in this city have gone overlooked far too long. We’ve been on the front line making a difference in this city (in ways nobody else in politics would) even before Hollywood found us attractive.”

The King further expressed his displeasure with Moore, adding, “That’s right…Before the filming industry moved to town we’ve BEEN making an economic impact yet the film studios receive all the tax benefits, rebates &considerations. And not just us rappers & artists… within the culture there’s a host of producers, engineers, art directors, event planners, club & studio designers, radio personalities, A&Rs, DJ’s , dancers, promoters, & club owners who’ve put ALL OUR HEART & SOUL into making this city what it is TODAY‼ Put some respect on that please & thanks. #DontPlayWitUs #ByeFelicia.”

Producer Isaac Hayes III, who’s also the son of the late soul singer Isaac Hayes, and a community activist, also explained his dislike of the Atlanta mayoral candidate in a detailed Instagram post.“THIS is who’s trying to run for Mayor of #Atlanta? This person. A 30 year urban music industry capital that’s generated billions of revenue for thousands of people and she tried to kill the economy and culture cause of “Noise Complaints,” he wrote.

“At least 7 major recording studios would of had to close if this passed and she was the ONLY council member to vote for it. @feliciamooreatl you can say what you want about me but @trickystewart @missmarto @tammyhurt and dozens others came down to city hall to stop this gentrified play. But go ahead a run. You’d be the worst thing to happen the black music in ATL ever if you became Mayor. FYI to anyone in this city who has to do with music or entertainment. Read and remember.”

For now, it seems like Mayor Bottoms still has the support of the music industry and Moore has a long mountain to climb.