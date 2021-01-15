Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms nominated for DNC leadership post

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ national profile continues its upward trajectory as she was tapped for an important position within the Democratic Party.

President-elect Joe Biden nominated Bottoms to become vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. The longtime Atlanta city leader would be in charge of civic engagement and voter protection.

Bottoms’ name recognition increased exponentially in 2020 due to her deft handling of both the pandemic as well as the social upheaval that engulfed her city and the nation during the summer.

Biden appears determined to have the multitalented Bottoms on his team in some capacity after she politely declined a powerful position within his cabinet. The Biden transition team released this statement Thursday, Jan. 14, enumerating her qualifications for this high post.

“Mayor Bottoms is the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Councilmember before being sworn in as Mayor,” the release said according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Leading with a progressive agenda focused on equity and affordable housing, Mayor Bottoms serves as Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors.”

Bottoms, 50, is thankful that Biden nominated her for the position and indicated she’s ready to hit the ground running. CBS 46 reported that Bottoms would remain in her position as mayor of Atlanta.