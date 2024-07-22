Win With Black Women raise $1M for Kamala Harris within 3 hours

Kamala Harris’s journey to earning the Democratic Party’s nomination for the 2024 General Election got a huge boost on July 21.

Win With Black Women held a Zoom call after President Joe Biden announced he was not running for re-election this year. After making the statement, Biden’s first move was to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee.

“It’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden posted on X. “Today, I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Harris then said she was “honored” to receive Biden’s endorsement.

“My intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris posted on X. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump, and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, add a donation right now.”

The organization’s Zoom call boasted 44,000 attendees. In three hours, the organization announced it raised $1,500,911.42 for Harris’ campaign.

In 2020, investor Jotaka Eaddy founded Win With Black Women on a Zoom call with 90 women. The group is a collective of Black women around America across several fields like politics, faith, entertainment and technology. The organization raised more than $600,00 in the 2020 political cycle for various candidates and non-profits.

We made history together tonight and raised over $1.5 million in just 3 hrs! Have you given yet? Donate here: https://t.co/LNDjYUl9X6#WinWithBlackWomen #OneVoiceOneFight pic.twitter.com/l9FvPAInXx — Win With Black Women (@WinWithBLKWomen) July 22, 2024

On July 22 at 8 p.m. ET, the Win With Black Men organization is hosting a Black Men For Harris video call. It will be broadcast live on YouTube on Roland Martin’s Black Star Network.