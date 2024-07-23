Win With Black Men raises over $1 million for Kamala Harris in less than 2 hours

Kamala Harris has received another large public sum of donation funds. On July 22, Win With Black Men hosted a virtual call where over $1 million was raised for her campaign in less than two hours. Roland Martin broadcasted the call across various social media channels through his Black Star Network.

The call happened one day after Win With Black Women raised over $1.5 million in three hours. On the call, former South Carolina state representative and current political commentator Bakari Sellers gave an emotional testimony about a time when Harris helped him. He said she was there for him during a period when his wife’s life had to be saved after she gave birth to their twins in 2019. One of the twins, his daughter Sadie, underwent an emergency surgery at three months old to save her life.

“I had to fight for a Black woman in the hospital,” Sellers said. “So, now it’s my turn. And I really don’t care what you all say about, ‘Oh, there’s another Black man crying.’ Because every day, I work my d— hardest to make sure tomorrow is better than yesterday.

“So, donate. Stand up today because, if we do not change the country we’re living in, our daughters and sons are going to have h— to pay. This is an amazing moment for our country. Let’s protect Kamala. Let’s be with her like she was there for us.”

Maternal mortality — particularly within the Black community — is something Harris has focused on during her time as vice president. In April, the Biden-Harris administration issued the first Presidential Proclamation for Black Maternal Health Week, which emphasizes the importance of identifying the crisis.

In addition to the contributions of Win With Black Men and Win With Black Women, Harris reeled in $81 million in fundraising funds within 24 hours of President Joe Biden stepping down from the race and endorsing her to become the Democratic candidate on the general election ballot, according to multiple reports. Harris has also closed in on the necessary amount of delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination, the New York Times reported on July 23.