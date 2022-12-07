Resurfaced clip shows T.I. wanted to avoid jail time, so he did this (video)

T.I. recalls a time he and his cousin were running a hustle
A clip from an August 2020 episode of T.I.’s podcast “expediTIously” resurfaced on Dec. 5. On the episode, the rapper spoke about a gun case in which he snitched on his cousin to avoid jail time.

T.I said that he and his cousin were running a hustle selling clothes when they pulled over.


“We at Lenox Mall parking lot, we unload the truck [of stolen clothes], I’m talking to the man while I’m making the play,” T.I. said.

T.I. then goes into more detail, saying that mall security showed up, and the real police came shortly.


“The mall security pulls up, and we get in the car and we pull off. And then, of course, they followed behind us and called the real police,” T.I. continued. “So, before we actually get on the expressway, the real police pull us over. I have a gun.”

T.I. says that Toot was murdered during the court case, and that he had a conversation with him after he passed.

“We caught those gun cases, Toot died. My lawyer said, ‘Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s,'” T.I. said. “After he had passed, I had a talk with him. Toot said, ‘I’ll take all the charges you got! If you can walk away free and put it on me, godd— right! Cause I’ll be d—– if they gone come and motherf—— extradite me from here!’”

Twitter users had few things to say about the resurfaced clip.

