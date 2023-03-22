Boosie promises to break his cousin’s jaw, send him to the hospital (video)

Boosie Badazz has gotten so bold these days, he is willing to tell you about a crime that he intends to commit without fear of reprisals or legal repercussions.

The 40-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born Boosie promises to “break” his cousin’s jaw and inflict such damage on his body that he will need to be rushed to the emergency room.

As some fans may have heard, Boosie caught one of his relatives going into his bedroom and snatching up several thousand dollars that were sitting on the dresser.

During the interview with VLAD TV, Boosie indicated that he discerned right away that some of his “bands” were missing as soon as he returned to his room.

“He went in my room and he stole. He took like seven bands,” Boosie said of his cousin who goes by the name Boosie Boy Munchie. “When I went up to my room, I had just left my room. When I went up to my room when I came back I saw, I had like $10,000 on the counter, I saw that my hundreds was [sic] gone. So I automatically went downstairs and [said], ‘Somebody went up and stole my s—. Call the cameraman to run the cameras back.’ But I had to wait five hours for him to come from where he was.”

Boosie then told the podcast that he and his crew are going to have bad intentions when they lay hands on the wayward cousin.

“This my blood, when I see him I’m gonna break his jaw,” said Boosie said authoritatively. “We gonna butch him as soon as we see him.”

Boosie reiterated that violence is the only way to resolve the situation.

“I wanna black your eye,” Boosie added. “Knock out one of your teeth or hurt you physically. … I’m gonna send you to the hospital, I’m gonna make you get stitches.”

Boosie said that he has such malice in his heart from his flesh and blood stealing from him that he may risk going to jail in order to remove a finger from his cousin.

“I was gonna cut his pinky off, but I can’t catch him. I can’t catch him. I’m steady getting drops on him though,” continued Boosie. “When I catch him, I’m gonna take that chance of going to jail.”

Someone may want to inform Boosie that beating up his cousin is also a criminal offense that could produce jail time, especially since it would be premeditated.