Tekashi 6ix9ine is savagely beaten, rushed to hospital (videos)

Disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was beaten savagely enough inside an LA Fitness gym in South Florida that he had to be rushed to the hospital.

The rapper that’s derisively described as “a rat” in the hip-hop world was beaten to a pulp inside the sauna after being ambushed by a group of men. Tekashi had no security with him at the time, and he was unable to fight off the combatants despite his efforts to defend himself, according to TMZ.

Tekashi, 26, who was born and raised in New York and whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, suffered injuries to his face, jaw, nose and body. He was perhaps saved from a further pummeling by the gym employees who heard the screaming and commotion. They notified the police of the melee at the location and the assailants dashed from the scene.

There is no word yet on the extent of Tekashi’s injuries, including whether he suffered any broken bones.

The attorney for Tekashi, Lance Lazzaro, said he will contact the federal government to get his client extra protection. As most pop culture watchers know by now, Tekashi went from famous to notorious after he infamously ratted out members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang that he was a part of in 2020. He was rewarded with a very light sentence while his former gang friends were slapped with dozens of years behind bars.

No word yet if this latest attack is related to Tekashi snitching in court.

Below are videos of the beating and aftermath that were leaked on Twitter and also landed on YouTube: