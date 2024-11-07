Tekashi 6ix9ine has been thrown back into Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Correctional Facility after pleading guilty to violating his probation.

The “Gummo” rapper reportedly violated the terms of his early release on multiple occasions. According to XXL, the 28-year-old rapper who was born in New York as Daniel Hernandez turned himself into authorities after he tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamines, traveled to Las Vegas to perform without prior approval, and missed a mandatory drug test appointment.

The judge issues sentence to Tekashi 6ix9ine

As a result of his plea, Tekashi was sentenced to 30 days in the same federal facility that currently houses Sean “Diddy” Combs who is facing charges related to sex trafficking, prostitution and racketeering. Tekashi will also have another year of probation added to his sentence.

Furthermore, when Tekashi is released in December, he will be on house arrest for another 90 days and he will have to forfeit his passport. He is scheduled to formally agree to these new terms during a court hearing on Nov. 12.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s legal troubles could impact his record deal

It is not clear how 6ix9ine’s arrest and subsequent jail sentence will impact the record deal he recently signed with Kartel Records. In the contract, he agreed to out of legal trouble.

“No, [I’m not worried about staying out of trouble],” he told TMZ at the time. “Because, I mean, like, if you know 6ix9ine, you know now, like, I’m squeaky clean.”

Tekashi has been anything but “squeaky clean” since he was let out of prison early after ratting out members fo the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods to federal authorities in 2020. Since then, Tekashi has been arrested multiple times in the Dominican Republic and has been slapped with multiple lawsuits.