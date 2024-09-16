Rapper Lil Woody engendered mixed reactions from fans after he penned a prayer for embattled hip-hop star Young Thug, who’s in the middle of the YSL-RICO trial in Atlanta.

Woody, whose real name is Kenneth Copeland, talked to his 550K Instagram followers as he prayed to God about helping Thugger gain his freedom.

“Father God we need you now more than ever I pray that you answer our prayer and free Jeffery & co-defendants. The world has seen the treatment our justice system has done to lock us up and force us to tell untruthful stories … I ask for forgiveness every day and I refuse to sit by and continue to watch us hurt each other. It has to stop at some point. So, Father, in Jesus’ name, we pray that you take over this situation and protect us all from these wannabe Gods,” he prayed.

Woody also added in the soliloquy, “God you know our heart and mindset you know our growth please touch the wicked and change their heart and release them 6 men that’s fighting for their life everyday in that court room.”

This is a radically different posture from the time that Woody, according to 11 Alive, admitted in court that he lied to the police and pinned crimes on Thugger in order to get the heat off of him.

“Ok, so this [is] what happened,” Woody said in court during the trial. “The police kept locking me up for whatever they could and they kept bringing up Thug’s name. So, what I did was, to get them off of me, I said Thug did this and Thug did that because I knew he didn’t do it. I knew in my mind that the police were never going to mess with him. So, it was easy for me to try to throw the blame onto him and get them off of me. But, guess what I was doing? From all these years — I don’t remember what I told them in the past — but, my whole motive was Thug did it because I knew he didn’t do it and they couldn’t lock him up, but they kept talking about, ‘Thug, Thug, Thug.’ So, guess what I’mma tell them?”

Because of his admitted willingness to initially pin crimes on Thugger, some are looking askance at Woody’s prayer for him.

“If the n—- snitching on me is praying for me, I know I’m done for,” said one person in the comments section of the post from DJ Akademiks.

Another person posted a photo of Young Thug looking perplexed.

Woody did get a lot of support on his IG page, with one fan saying, “May God blessed this whole situation keep elevating woody bro real talk you done nothing wrong and doing everything right 💪🏿💪🏿.”

A second person added, “It’s already done Woody!! Just need to walk by faith, not by sight, in Jesus’ Powerful Holy name, AMEN 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”