Young Thug bursts out laughing in court during the YSL trial

Young Thug fans were heartened by his brief burst of levity during the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.

Thugger’s defense attorney, Brian Steel, used an analogy to describe his frustrations, which tickled the “Lifestyle” rapper.

It didn’t seem that Steele was trying to be jocular when he gave the metaphor about not being able to see the prosecution’s evidence. But the rapper who was born Jeffery Lamar Williams chuckled loudly and had to hide his face in his hands to muffle the noise.

“This is all to me like I have a bag over my head and getting smashed with a baseball bat and I have no idea where to hit. I don’t have anything. I have asked for reports,” Steel said, according to the live stream obtained by ThuggerDaily and posted on X.

Nothing about this trial has seemed to have proceeded normally. Just last week, one of the star witnesses for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland, admitted on the stand that he lied about crimes Young Thug did not commit to get a lighter sentence.

“Like I told you before y’all called me to trial, I have lied,” Lil Woody told prosecutors, according to The Neighborhood Watch. “I made things up. I told you this before y’all brought me in this courtroom, and I’m telling you now. You asked me about 2015. I had got my life together. Y’all are trying to put this on my conscience, y’all are trying to put people’s lives in my hands.”

Woody continued: “I don’t wanna be here. Y’all have pressured me, I’m tired of y’all, cause y’all know y’all wrong, and y’all Black people doing this to us.”