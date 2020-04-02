Convicted snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine, granted early release from prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine and his legal team pleaded for the rapper turned snitch to be granted an early release from prison and today, April 2, it was announced that he will serve the next four months of his sentence on house arrest.

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, the rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, will be released effective immediately. He will also be monitored electronically by a GPS device at a home agreed upon by his probation officer.

Hernandez was granted a compassionate release due to the global crisis that is sweeping the world. This decision is subsequent to an appeal that was denied by the Bureau of Prisons.

Reports further indicate that the NY born entertainer will not be permitted to leave home unless he needs medical attention, has permission from the court to see his doctor or has permission from the court to meet with his lawyer.

It has not been confirmed if Hernandez has contracted the virus or not, but it was established in previous requests that he has asthma and is considered “at-risk.” This means he is more capable of contracting the virus due to his preexisting condition. His lawyer also indicated that Hernandez was experiencing “shortness of breath.”