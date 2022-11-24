In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance

The King of the South used his platform to introduce the city to the next generation
Domani raps alongside his father T.I. at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.

“We got hits, we can do this all night!” T.I. told the crowd as he transitioned from “Rubberband Man” to “24’s.”


After five minutes, the rap legend then began playing his favorite song, “Family Connect,” which features his son, Domani.

Domani watches as T.I. performs “What You Know.” (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

The 21-year-old MC then walked onto the court and began performing his verses with the confidence and showmanship Atlanta rappers are famous for. With his signature cadence and accent on par with fellow Southern greats like André 3000, Domani and his father began to trade bars where Domani is talking about coming up in the genre and refusing help from his father, while his father responds with a few words of wisdom on his own.


Domani and T.I. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Domani said he left home at 18, and when he told T.I. he wanted to become a rapper, he put him on to all-time greats like The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. As Domani finished his final verse of the song, T.I. dapped him up with a smile on his face that couldn’t hide his pride watch his seed thrive in the limelight.

The entire performance highlighted Black fathers, as T.I. ran over to greet 2 Chainz and his son Halo Epps while performing “Rubberband Man” and going bar-for-bar with Trae Young’s father, Rayford Young, during “What You Know.”

T.I. comes over to greet 2 Chainz and his son Halo Epps while performing “24’s at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

The Atlanta Hawks also sold Trap Music Museum merchandise during the night and set up a photo booth for fans during the game.

The Trap Museum Photo Booth at the Atlanta Hawks game. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

The Hawks defeated the Sacramento Kings 115-106. It was Kevin Huerter’s first game back in Atlanta. He finished with 13 points in 29 minutes. Young led the Hawks with 35 points and seven assists.

