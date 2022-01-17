T.I. believes nobody can make better music than him

In a day where many rappers believe nobody can top their music, T.I. is the most recent to share his thoughts about his catalog.

During an Instagram Live stream, the rapper told his followers that nobody is seeing him when it comes to making music.

“Motherf—— can’t f— with me in no way, shape, form, or fashion when it comes to doing no music, man,” T.I. said on the stream. “When you talk about doing music, you talking about cutting records, you talking about putting s— out, you talking about make some s— that’s better than anything out there, ain’t nobody f—— with me.”

T.I. suggested that rappers don’t want to make music with him because they know they can’t rap better than him. To that point, he says that nobody has ever out-rapped him in a song, and named a list of artists that could hold up against him on a track.

“Jay and Nas, you need to bring them. That’s who you need. Jay, Nas, Wayne, Ye, they who you need. Bring them. Pusha-T, they who you need.”

T.I.’s comments come just after Lil Flip says that he’d only do a Verzuz battle against the rapper for $500,000. T.I. also challenged 50 Cent to a battle in 2021, but 50 turned down the request.