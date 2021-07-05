Bill Cosby lashes out at Howard University for reprimanding Phylicia Rashad

The Phylicia Rashad-Bill Cosby controversy refuses to die just yet.

Cosby, 83, tore into Rashad’s new employer, Howard University, for publicly rebuking Rashad after she exuberantly celebrated the fallen funnyman’s release from prison on June 30, 2021, due to a technicality. Rashad, who was appointed dean of Howard’s College of Fine Arts in May 2021, had to walk back the following statement she made in a now-deleted tweet after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated Cosby’s sexual assault conviction: “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Howard University bosses fired off an open letter to Rashad reprimanding her for a “lack of sensitivity” to victims of sexual assault. Cosby then aimed his ire at the Washington, D.C., school in defense of Rashad.

“Howard University you must support one’s Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” Cosby wrote in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Cosby went on to say in the statement read through his representative Andrew Wyatt that the media “are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day. No technicality — it’s a violation of one’s rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

Even singer Stephanie Mill stepped into the fray. While declaring her love for Rashad, she also took a shot at the marquee HBCU, which has been a benefactor of Cosby’s generosity.