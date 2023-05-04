Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson arrested for sexual battery

Surveillance footage appears to support the complainant that the QB’s brother planted several unwanted kisses on her
Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson arrested for sexual battery
Jackson Mahomes  (Image source: Johnson County Sheriffs Department)

The brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested after allegedly forcing a kiss on a woman several times and shoving another employee in a suburban Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant.

Jackson Mahomes was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe, Kansas, on the western side of the Kansas-Missouri state line. He’s been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery against restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn, according to KCTV 5


Jackson Mahomes is accused of forcing himself on the female owner of the Aspen’s Restaurant & Bar Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, and kissing her without permission, prosecutors state. 

Mahomes refuted the account through his attorney.


“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the statement to KCTV5 reads. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

In the video released to the media, it does appear that Mahomes grips Vaughn’s head to kiss the woman more than once.

The owner of the restaurant said she realizes that Mahomes was probably intoxicated. However, she said she had warned Mahomes on previous occasions about making advances.

Additionally, Mahomes is also accused of shoving one of the waiters several times out of the private room where he and his entourage were dining. The waiter later told police that Mahomes reeked of marijuana

