The brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been arrested after allegedly forcing a kiss on a woman several times and shoving another employee in a suburban Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant.

Jackson Mahomes was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe, Kansas, on the western side of the Kansas-Missouri state line. He’s been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery against restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn, according to KCTV 5.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery. Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… pic.twitter.com/gtlwVoLJhY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 3, 2023

Jackson Mahomes is accused of forcing himself on the female owner of the Aspen’s Restaurant & Bar Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, and kissing her without permission, prosecutors state.

🚨WARNING🚨VIDEO of Jackson Mahomes allegedly forcing a kiss on a woman at her own restaurant: She said: “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”

https://t.co/khGaHt91up — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 5, 2023

Mahomes refuted the account through his attorney.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the statement to KCTV5 reads. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

In the video released to the media, it does appear that Mahomes grips Vaughn’s head to kiss the woman more than once.

The owner of the restaurant said she realizes that Mahomes was probably intoxicated. However, she said she had warned Mahomes on previous occasions about making advances.

Additionally, Mahomes is also accused of shoving one of the waiters several times out of the private room where he and his entourage were dining. The waiter later told police that Mahomes reeked of marijuana