Kevin Hart is teaching daughter Heaven how to drive (photo)

Kevin Hart is teaching his 16-year-old daughter how to drive.

The Hollywood star — who turned 42 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 — has revealed via Instagram that he’s helping his daughter Heaven to learn to drive, posting a selfie of himself in the passenger seat and Heaven behind the wheel of a car.

Hart — who also has Hendrix, 13, Kenzo, 3, and Kaori, 9 months — captioned the image: “My little girl is growing up…. #Harts”

The Central Intelligence star’s post prompted replies from some of his showbiz pals, including rap star Nelly.

The “Ride wit Me” hitmaker quipped: “All downhill from here champ… [laughing and muscle-flexing emojis]”

Cedric the Entertainer, another of Hart’s showbiz friends, expressed his sympathy for the comedian.

He wrote in reply: “Maaan !!! Tell me about it”

Hart recently revealed that even though his kids consider him to be “cool,” they’re much more interested in YouTube and TikTok stars.

He shared: “I’m the cool dad. But it’s not like dad is the funniest person.

“They’ve got a list of people funnier than me. My kids are on YouTube, they’re on TikTok, they got a whole new generation of people that they love.”

Hart respects the new generation of stars but admitted it’s not something he enjoys watching.

He said: “The fact that gamers were able to make this their career is amazing.

“Things evolve, so I don’t judge it … I don’t mind that my kids spend time doing it, but I’m not watching a person play a game.”

The film star is also determined to ensure that his kids know how to handle their money — something he never learned as a child.

He explained: “Understanding the importance of having your money work for you and being able to get low-interest rates. It’s about talking to them at a young age.”